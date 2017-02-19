Sammy positive even in shattering last-ball loss

When asked about why doesn’t he bowl? Sammy said: “If you look at the combination of our team we have specialist bowlers. If it comes that I have to bowl a few overs I will because I always played cricket not about my personal stuff, it is more about what is important for the team. I have my time to bowl and have an impact in the tournament but today, right back there were guys who could do the job and they almost got it done.”

To a query on whether he will play in Lahore if his team reach the final?, Sammy said: “Right now I am not really looking forward to the final. I can see the tournament is wide open. We need to get to the final first and I am telling my guys to just focus and play some good cricket now and when that time comes we will look after it.” Is he planning to shuffle the batting line-up for a better show? “We believe in the guys we have with us. Mohammad Hafeez has not really fired in the tournament, Kamran [Akmal] is batting well. We might lose Eoin Morgan after tomorrow as he goes to the Caribbean [for England’s West Indies tour]. In T20 we have to be proactive. The personnel we have in different positions, they are very equipped to do the job.”









