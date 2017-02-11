Roy and Elliott stop champions Islamabad

Chasing a run rate of 7.90, the hardest hitting openers Jason Roy and Brendon McCullum walked in. Off the very first over from Imran Khalid, McCullum hit three boundaries and a six. Mohammad Sami who bowled the second over was also hit for a boundary by a charging McCullum over mid-on. Roy too hit Sami for two boundaries one over mid-off and another over the bowler’s head. The pair put on 38 runs in 2.3 overs when McCullum, pulled to Billings at deep square leg off Rumman Raees for 25 off just 10 balls.

Fakhar Khan lasted eight balls before being caught and bowled by Sami for 5. Umar Akmal joined Roy and began by scoring two boundaries off Sadab Khan. Saeed Ajman was introduced in the eighth over and Roy reverse swept him for a boundary. Lahore needed 73 runs from the last ten overs. Akmal pulled Watson for a six with absolute control. Watson provided the breakthrough in the 15th over having Akmal caught by Billings for 35. His knock off 26 balls had three boundaries and two sixes. Akmal and Roy put on 71 runs in 10.1 overs. With 45 runs needed from 36 balls, Elliott joined Roy. Lifting Ajmal over long on for huge six, Roy reached his half century. Meanwhile, Ajmal had Elliott caught by Asif Ali for 3. Roy and Sunil Narine cleared all doubts of their team’s victory in the 17th over by hitting Watson for 21 runs in one over. Narine hit two sixes and a boundary while Roy too scored a boundary in that over.









