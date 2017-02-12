Rossouw credits his form to Richards and Moeen

Sangakkara expressed the view that his team is a bowler short. “We are probably a bowler short in the middle to really try and get an advantage but we also could have probably pushed a bit more in the powerplay — but it was not to be. I thought we bowled really well again in the powerplay and took some early wickets but, to capitalise on that, we needed probably another full-time bowler. Rilee batted beautifully, Babar Azam showed a lot of promise — we are still there but not quite.”

Brief scores: Quetta Gladiators bt Karachi Kings by 7 wkts. Karachi Kings 159 for eight in 20 overs (Babar Azam 50, Kumar Sangakkara 25, Thisara Perera 3 for 34, Tymal Mills 2 for 15) Quetta Gladiators 160 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Rilee Rossouw 76 n.o., Sarfraz Ahmad 56n.o, Sohail Khan 3 for 23). Monday-Tuesday: Rest days.









