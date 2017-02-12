Rossouw and Sarfraz steer Quetta to a seven wicket win over Karachi

Skipper Kumar Sangakkara and Babar Azam put on 44 runs in 6.2 overs before Sangakkara played Perera into the hands of Hasan Khan at deep point for 25.

Kieron Pollard lasted only seven balls to score 14 runs in which he even hit a six over bowler Mohammad Nawaz’s head. He also fell to Nawaz in the same over caught at long on by Kevin Pietersen. Next man Shoaib Malek began by hitting Nawaz for a six over long on but lasted only eight balls to score 15 runs. He lifted Perera to Nawaz at deep square leg.