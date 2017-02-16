Quetta skipper Sarfraz upset with death bowling

“Billings played a good knock and so did Watson. I am happy that as a team we did well. Last five overs were the difference. It was an important win. You want to get early wins in the tournament. When you win, a lot of things go in your favour and it helps.”

The Quetta team are worried over the form of their star batsman Kevin Pietersen. In two successive matches he has got out for a duck which has pushed the team down. Brief scores: Islamabad United bt Quetta Gladiators by five wickets. Quetta Gladiators 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Asad Shafiq 45, Ahmad Shahzad 26, Thisara Perera 27, Mohammad Mahmadullah 29n.o Mohammad Sami 2 for 28, Shane Watson 2 for 22) Islamabad United 149 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Sam Billings 78n.o, Shane Watson 36, Mohammad Nawaz 2 for 18) Man of the match: Sam Billings.









