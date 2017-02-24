Quetta sail past Karachi to clinch Pakistan Super League play-off spot

Sohail Khan gave the breakthrough in the 13th over dismissing Shehzad, who went for a pull and top edged to Kieron Pollard at deep fine leg for 54. Shafiq too reached his half century off the second ball of the 13th over pulling Khan for a six. Off the fourth ball of the same over, Kevin Pietersen got run out to a direct hit from Imad Wasim for a duck. The eventful 13th over ended with Shafiq falling to Sohail while going for a hook and getting caught by Mohammad Amir at deep square for 51.

Though next man Rilee Roussouw fell in 18th over, Sarfraz Ahmad and Mahmudullah steered the team to the target. Brief scores Quetta Gladiators bt Karachi Kings by six wickets. Karachi Kings 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 36, Kumar Sangakkara 28, Chris Gayle 29, Kieron Pollard 31, Anwar Ali 2 for 30, Mohammad Mahmudullah 3 for 21). Quetta Gladiators 158 for 4 in 19 overs (Asad Shafiq 51, Ahmad Shehzad 54, Sohail Khan 2 for 28). Man of the match: Mohammad Mahmudullah









