Quetta-Peshawar match rained off

Iqbal pulled Rilee Rossouw for a six. Next man Sohaib Maqsood was dropped on 8 while attempting a reverse sweep off Zulfiqar Babar. Hasan Khan leapt to his left at short third man for the catch but could not hold on. Rain stopped the match again with Peshawar on 72 for 3 in the 12th over. When play resumed, it was announced that it would be an 18-over match — but after one ball was bowled it rained again, forcing the players to rush back to the pavilion. The match resumed again as a 16-over encounter and Iqbal slog swept the third ball from Mohammad Nawaz for a mighty six. The first ball of the next over from Anwar Ali was hit for a huge six over mid-wicket by Maqsood. Iqbal too pulled Ali for a boundary with immense power.

In the 15th over, Iqbal was at his best, hitting two consecutive sixes off Babar, both over mid-wicket. Thisara Perera bowled a tight last over, giving away just four runs. But during the ten-minute break, it rained heavily, preventing a timely start.









