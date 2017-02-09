PSL spectacle off to a colourful start

“Their lodging and travel were all up to the five star standards and security was immaculate. So they were all very happy and when they went back they talked about it gave interviews, they came on twitter and Facebook and said they had a great experience at the PSL. Their experience was not just about playing or conditions it was also their experience, the bonhomie and the comradeship that they established with their Pakistani teammates. As Brendon McCullum and Darren Sammy mentioned, the team spirt in terms of camaraderie of the players is wonderful. So all these are going to reflect in the new talent and new players who have come to play.”

The five team owners — Salman Iqbal (Karachi Kings), Javed Afridi (Peshawar Zalmi), Nadeem Omar (Quetta Gladiators), Fawad Rana (Lahore Qalandars) and Aamer Zaidi (Islamabad United) — have invested on their teams hoping to be the champions. The PSL will conclude with the final on March 5 in Lahore with the winning team lifting the ‘Spirit Trophy’ made of innovative Crystal Fine Rocks — a product made using over 50,000 double pointed crystals from Swarovski.









