PSL organisers race round the clock for final plans

Some of the foreign players, especially in the Peshawar team, irrespective of whether they will be in the final or not, have agreed to play in the showpiece and have even secured a visa. Incidentally, March 3 was the eighth anniversary of the Lahore attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009. Pakistan Cricket Board officials feel that if the PSL final can be held in Lahore without any untoward incident, then their board officials can appeal for international teams to resume playing in Pakistan.

According to information from Lahore, the Pakistan Army, Rangers and Punjab police have taken full control of areas surrounding the stadium and adjoining areas, too. It is understood that a five-layer security plan has been finalised to ensure that no one can breach the tight cordon to reach the stadium. As cars will not be allowed near the stadium, journalists have been informed that a shuttle bus will take them to the venue from a designated area. Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has questioned the decision to host the final and locking down of the entire city. He also wondered if a cricket match should be held in this fashion. It is also understood that foreign players willing to play in the final will be given additional remuneration.









