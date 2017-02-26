PSL not willing to give up on final in Lahore

According to reports, Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held a discussion on the matter. It will be a logistical nightmare though for the organisers to stage the final in Lahore as preparations will have to be done at a quick pace, including printing of tickets.

The government is in a dilemma over taking a final decision because in case any untoward incident happens during the final, then it would reflect on the security situation in the country. Even if they cancel the decision and host the final in Dubai, it can produce a negative impact on the government. However, the willingness by the franchises to play the final in Lahore has boosted the confidence of the government to go ahead with their plans. A detailed security plan is also being worked out between Police and Army.