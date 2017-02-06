PSL launched with new gliterring trophy

The eloquent Rameez Raja, former Pakistan captain and a leading commentator, said: “Anything associated with the PSL is five-star — the trophy, players, owners, coaches and managers. I feel privileged to be part of such a dynamic process. It took a lot of hard work to put in the first edition. Many even had doubts whether it will take off and finally it was conducted with flying colours, It should be noted that Karachi-Lahore match in the first edition had more eyeballs than the World Cup quarter-final match between India and Pakistan. So you can imagine the reach and love for the event. I am sure it will grow in stature. I am looking forward to PSL 2 as there are newer players, lot of preparations have gone behind the scenes and the best thing about this year’s PSL is the final which will take place in Pakistan. It will give our fans who have been starved of seeing the superstars a great opportunity. I don’t know whether Lahore’s Gadaffi Stadium will be able to handle the pressure of a PSL final, I am hoping everybody will come in and we have a great spectacle. This tournament will take Pakistan to new horizons. It will be priceless for the young future champions of Pakistan. I hope it will be another great season in the UAE.”

When the captains were asked to comment on who they would like to win the glittering trophy, Misbah, the captain of Islambad United, said: “We want to win it at all costs and thereby defend our title.” Sarfraz Ahmad, the captain of Quetta Gladiators that lost to Islamabad United in the final, said: “We are more determined to take this trophy.” Darren Sammy, captain of Peshwar Zalmi, pointing to the trophy, said: “This trophy belongs to Zalmis this year.” Karachi Kings captain Kumar Sangakkara remarked: “It is a challenge. We have been working hard eating biryani. We will win it this time.” And Brendon McCullum of Lahore Qalandars simply said: “That trophy belongs to us in Lahore.”









