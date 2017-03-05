Peshawar trounce Quetta to emerge as new PSL champions

Mohammad Hafeez and Iftikhar took Peshawar past the 100 run mark in the 15th over. In the last five overs they lost the wickets of Hafeez for Iftikar for 14 to Emrit but Sammy and Jordan took 18 runs of Emrit’s 19th over and 15 runs off the last over from Anwar Ali. They put on 36 runs in 3.2 over with Sammy unbeaten on 28 from 11 balls with three sixes and one boundary.

Chasing the moderate total, Quetta lost Morne van Wyk who got run out off the third ball of the second over. Next man Amanul Haque on 2 was dropped by Sammy at slips off Hasan Ali in the third over but Asghar got him caught and bowled for 3. Hasan also had opener Ahmad Shehzad top edge to Kushdil at mid-wicket for 1. To make matters worse, skipper Sarfraz got stumped by wicketkeeper Akmal off Hafeez for 22. When Wahab Riaz had Saad Nazim caught at long on by Iftikhar half the side were back in the pavilion for 37 in 7.2 overs. In the 13th over, Mohammad Asghar struck twice to dismiss Sean Ervine (24) and Mohammad Nawaz off successive balls to take firm grip on the match. Brief scores Peshawar Zalmi bt Quetta Gladiator by 58 runs. Peshawar Zalmi 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Kamaran Akmal 40, Darren Sammy 28n.o, Rayad Emrit 3 for 31, Hasan Khan 2 for 34) Quetta Gladiators 90 in 16.3 overs (Sarfraz Ahmad 22, Sean Ervine 24, Anwar Ali 20, Mohammad Asghar 3 for 16, Wahab Riaz 2 for 13, Hasan Ali 2 for 13). Player of the match: Darren Sammy Player of the series: Kamran Akmal










