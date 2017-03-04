Peshawar to miss iconic Afridi in Lahore final

Akmal had cracked an 88 in the first match of the PSL this season against Islamabad but his team lost the match by seven wickets. When asked how does he rate his century with his 88 and which was the best knock, Akmal said. “For me if my knock will lead to a victory I am very happy. I was also happy with my earlier knock, though we lost the match, is the knock that gave me the momentum to play in this tournament though I have been in form in domestic cricket.”

Akmal then revealed it wasn’t an easy match against Karachi. “Today was a pressure match. The Karachi Kings have a strong batting and bowling backing. It wasn’t easy match with batsmen like (Chris) Gayle and (Kieron) Pollard for them. Our bowlers did an outstanding job to defend our total of 181.” Akmal is delighted to be playing the final in Lahore which is the city of his birth. “It is a happy feeling to play the final in Lahore. I am so excited. Playing in the final at Lahore is not only special for me but whole of Pakistan. I wish that after this final in Lahore the whole of PSL will also be staged in Pakistan soon.” To a query whether his century will boost his chances to return to the Pakistan national team as he has not been selected since 2014, the 35-year-old Akmal, said: “I have been scoring in domestic cricket too. It is up to the selectors. My job is to show my fitness and form. I have been able to keep playing because of support of my parents and family.” Brief scores: Peshawar Zalmi bt Karachi Kings by 24 runs. Peshawar Zalmi 181 for 3 in 20 overs (Kamran Akmal 104, Dawid Malan 36, Marlon Samuels 37n.o). Karachi Kings 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 40, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan 3 for 26, Wahab Riaz 3 for 24). Man of the match: Kamran Akmal









