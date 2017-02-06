Pakistan Super League: Teams and their dreams of becoming champions

To a query from Gulf News to Misbah on how advantageous it will be for the Pakistan players that are playing in the IPL — as most of them consider Dubai and Sharjah as their home grounds — Misbah replied: “Pakistan players know the conditions here very well and surely Pakistan players in all the teams will have an edge over foreign players. Most of the top players play regularly on Dubai and Sharjah wickets. The Dubai and Sharjah wickets are flat and not much different from those in Pakistan. This does not mean foreign players will not be at ease on these wickets because players like Brendon McCullum and Kumar Sangakkara have played a lot on these wickets and performed well too.”

Among the star players, Shoaib Malek, the former captain, who unveiled the man-of-the-match trophy, said: "I am very excited. The tournament did very well last year. There are a lot of big names in the different teams. I am looking forward to the event and also want do well again."










