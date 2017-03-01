Pakistan Super League: Quetta scrape into final with dramatic 1-run win over Peshawar

Shahid Afridi walked in and hit Anwar Ali for a boundary and six off successive balls. When 44 runs were needed off the last five overs a well set Malan got caught and bowled by Mills for 56. Afridi hit his second six off Mills over long off into the roof of the stadium. Peshawar lost their fifth wicket when Nawaz clean bowled Haris Sohail for 6. Afridi hit Nawaz for his third six over long off into the crowd.

Twenty runs needed off last 18 balls, Mills bowled a tight 18th over giving away just five runs. That made it 15 runs off 12 balls. Afridi hit Anwar Ali’s third delivery for his fourth six over long on but trying to lift another six got caught by Mohammad Nawaz for 34. His innings off 13 balls contained four sixes and one boundary. Seven runs needed off the last six balls, Sammy lifted Nawaz over point and it went to the boundary after bouncing off the hands of Mills. Needing two from three balls, Nawaz had Jordan caught behind making it two runs from two balls and next man Wahab Riaz got run out. Two runs off the last ball, Hasan Ali was also run out. Brief scores Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by one run. Quetta Gladiators 200 for 7 in 20 overs (Ahmad Shehzad 71, Kevin Pietersen 40, Anwar Ali 20, Wahab Riaz 3 for 40) Peshawar Zalmi 199 for 9 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 56, Mohammad Hafeez 77, Shahid Afridi 34, Mohammad Nawaz 3 for 51). Man of the match Ahmad Shehzad.









