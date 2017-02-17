Pakistan Super League: Lahore stop Karachi despite spirited chase

Elliott did not last long either, as going for a hook off Mohammad Amit the ball brushed his batting gloves on way to wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara for 17. Sunil Narine chipped in with 13 runs before falling to Amir. Off the last ball of the innings Mohammad Irfan got run out for 1.

Chasing a run rate of 8.95 runs per over, Karachi Kings opener and whirlwind batsman Chris Gayle lasted just seven balls to score five runs. He hit Narine high to Umar Akmal at long off. Mohammad Irfan got opener Babar Azam too out for nine in the fourth over by forcing him to top edge to Bilawal Bhatti at third man. Skipper Sangakkara and Shoaib Malek went for the runs. Sangakkara reached his half century in 34 balls. Malek with two sixes off Elliott pushed Karachi closer to the target. Sangakkara also hit Yasir Shah for a six. The pair put on 101 in 10.4 overs before Sohail Tanvir clean bowled Sangakkara who went for heave for 65. With Karachi needing 58 runs in 32 balls Kieron Pollard joined Malek, but Malek fell in the next over for 39. Trying to hit Bilawal Bhatti to mid-wicket, the ball went to third man where Tanvir took the catch. Narine removed the danger man Pollard by getting him bowled for 8. With 41 runs needed in last three overs Karachi’s victory hopes began to dim. Thirty-three runs needed off the last 12 balls, Imad Wasim was run out for 6. Sohail Khan hit the first ball from Tanvir for a six. Brief scores: Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by seven runs. Lahore Qalandars 179 for 8 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 26, Fakhar Zaman 56, Umar Akmal 25, Mohammad Rizwan 29, Mohammad Amir 2 for 30, Sohail Khan 2 for 37, Usama Mir 2 for 35) Karachi Kings 172 for 8 in 20 overs (Kumar Sangakkara 65, Shoaib Malek 39, Sohail Tanvir 2 for 30, Sunil Narine 2 for 31, Mohammad Irfan 2 for 35)









