Pakistan Super League: Lahore pull off a one wicket win over Islamabad

Shadab also took the prize wicket of Akmal for 66, trapped leg before with a quick googly. When Raees also dismissed Sohail Tanvir caught by Smith at square leg, Lahore needed six runs in six balls to win. With the first ball of the last over, Sami dismissed Yameen for a duck. Grant Elliott, by hitting the next ball from Sami for a six over long on, helped Lahore reach the target with four balls to spare.

Brief scores Lahore Qalandars bt Islamabad United by 1 run. Islamabad United 145 for 8 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith 20, Shadab 42, Aamer Yamin 3 for 17, Yasir Shah 2 for 27) Lahore Qalandars 146 for 9 in 20 overs (Umar Akmal 66, Grant Elliott 26n.o, Rumman Raees 3 for 26, Shadab Khan 2 for 28). Man of the match: Umar Akmal









