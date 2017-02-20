Pakistan Super League: Karachi Kings rule over Peshawar Zalmi

In the 18th over, Malek hit Hasan Ali for two boundaries and a six. He continued to hit sixes of Imran Khan and Wahab Riaz and reach his half century off the last ball of the innings. Karachi innings ended at 174 for 4 in 20 overs with 61 runs being scored off the last five overs.

Chasing a run rate of 8.70 per over, Tamim Iqbal and Kamran Akmal went for their shots. Akmal hit Imad Wasim for two boundaries and a six in the third over. In the fourth over, Sohail Khan struck twice to dismiss Akmal and Iqbal. Akmal on 14 hit Khan to Bopara at deep backward square leg and Iqbal on 16 edged to wicketkeeper Sangakkara. Sohail Khan also produced a maiden over in the sixth over. Shoaib Malek dismissed Eoin Morgan for 3 by having him caught by Bopara at wide long-on. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Sohaib Maqsood lasted just five balls to score five runs before Kieron Pollard caught him at the edge of long-on boundary off Usman Khan. Shakib Al Hasan too fell for 18 hitting straight to Bopara at long to give Usman his second wicket. Shahid Afridi began by hitting two sixes off Mohammad Amir in one over. In the last 30 balls, Peshawar needed 71 runs. Afridi hit the first ball of the 16th over from Sohail Khan for a six over mid-wicket but he bowled the rest of the five balls tightly giving only a total of eight runs. Sammy hit Mohammad Amir for a six and a boundary off successive balls in the 17th over. Still 50 runs were needed from the last 18 balls. Sammy and Afridi hit sixes off Sohail Khan in the 18th over but Sammy perished in the same over pulling on to the chest of Gayle at short fine leg for 34. So powerful was the hit that after taking the rebound catch, Gayle was seen rubbing his chest in pain. Next man Wahab Riaz quickly followed for 2 giving Usman Khan his third wicket. In the last over, Peshawar needed 18 runs and Afridi fell to the second last ball of the innings to Usama Mir. Brief scores Karachi Kings bt Peshawar Zalmi by 9 runs. Karachi Kings 174 for 4 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 46, Kumar Sangakkara 28, Shoaib Malek 51n.o, Ravi Bopara 30, Iftikhar Ahmad 2 for 8) Peshwar Zalmi 165 in 19.5 overs (Darren Sammy 34, Shahid Afridi 54, Sohail Khan 3 for 28, Usman Khan 3 for 32, Usama Mir 2 for 28).









