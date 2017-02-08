Pakistan Super League: Galaxy of stars gear up for action

Last year’s runner up Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz Ahmad is aiming to win the title this year through Kevin Pietersen, who despite pulling out of the Indian Premier League, has decided to play for them. The other players are Bangladesh star Mohammad Mahmudullah, Pakistan’s Ahmad Shahzad, Asad Shafiq, South Africa’s hard-hitter Rilee Rossouw, Pakistan bowlers Umar Gul and Zulfiqar Babar.

Lahore Qalandars appear star-studded with New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum as captain and his countrymen Grant Elliott and James Franklin. With England’s in-form batsman Jason Roy and Pakistan’s Azhar Ali, the batting looks solid. They have good bowlers too in West Indies’ Sunil Narine and Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Shah. Karachi Kings, led by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and his countryman Mahela Jayawardene, West Indies’ Kieron Pollard and hurricane batsman Chris Gayle, backed by bowlers Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir and England all-rounder Ravi Bopara also look formidable.









