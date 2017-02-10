Pakistan Super League: Champions Islamabad United start with thrilling victory

Kamran greeted Saeed Ajmal, who was introduced in the seventh over, by scoring a boundary over extra cover and sweeping the second delivery for a six over deep mid-wicket. He also lifted Imran Khalid over the covers for a six and reached his half century in 29 balls. When Malan also lifed Ajmal for a six over long on, the run rate swelled.

Kamran picked up his fourth sixth clobbering Ajmal to deep mid wicket. In 10 overs, Peshawar were 102 for 1. Kamran also hit Amad Butt’s first delivery for a six to deep mid-wicket. Malan’s innings ended at 43 when Watson had him top edge a pull to Imran Khalid at mid-wicket, who juggled with the catch before completing it. Kamran and Malan put on 122 runs in just 11.2 overs. Next man Eoin Morgan was clean bowled off a beauty from Ajmal for 1. The fall of wickets dipped the run rate a bit but Kamran picked up his sixth six hitting Ajmal over cover. Kamran’s innings ended when Sami forced him to pull into the hands of Misbah at square leg. Skipper Darren Sammy pulled Irfan for a six but fell attempting a powerful shot to a wide ball and getting caught at deep extra cover by Sharjeel Khan. Shahid Afridi lasted only four balls to score four runs before Watson had him caught by Misbah at mid-wicket while miscuing a pull. Islamabad bowled well in the last five overs. They gave away 41 runs and took six wickets despite Watson giving away 20 runs in the last over. Islamabad began their chase through opener Dwayne Smith scoring a boundary off the first ball from Junaid Khan past mid-off. e took two more boundaries in the same over. Fourteen runs came off the first over. However in the second over, Hasan Ali trapped opener Sharjeel Khan leg before for 1. Brad Haddin and Smith maintained the run flow. In the 12th over Haddin reached his half century hitting a six off Hasan Ali. Haris Sohail dropped Haddin on 57 at long off, virtually escorting the ball for a boundary. However when Islamabad needed 55 runs from 30 balls, Haddin fell edging Jordan to wicketkeeper Kamran. Watson joined Smith and steered team to a stage where from three overs Islamabad needed 34 runs. Smith reached his half century in 44 balls. Hasan bowled a brilliant over giving away just eight runs. Islamabad needed 26 runs in the last 12 balls. Watson pulled Junaid for a six to make it 18 from 11. He hit the next ball too for a six over long on and pulled his next ball for a boundary. Junaid dismissed Smith with the last ball of the over by having him caught by Jordan at long on. Jordan was introduced into the attack with seven runs needed off the last over. Sam Billing joined Watson. Islamabad reached the target with Billing pulling Jordan to the boundary to win with two balls to spare.









