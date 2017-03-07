Pakistan plan to host World XI in September

Sammy had earlier said he had felt safe playing in Pakistan. “I had my doubts and fears before coming to Lahore and when I spoke to my mother she said ‘Go, boy, and play and I will be on my knees praying for you’, and my wife said the same thing,” he said.

“I am glad that I came for a cause and it was as safe as playing in St Lucia or India or anywhere in the world. Pakistan fans deserve to see their players playing, which they have not done for a while.” The PCB is also hoping Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — whose security delegates visited Lahore for PSL final — will consider touring Pakistan later this year.









