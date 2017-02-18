Matchwinner Azam ready to serve in any format

Misbah said that a few more runs could have made all the difference. “We could have scored 15-20 runs more, especially against the spinners. Usama, the way he bowled, that was the difference. Difficult in these sort of conditions. You are planning for 20 overs then 18 overs then 13 overs. I still felt Karachi played better than us in all departments,” admitted Misbah.

Islamabad coach Dean Jones also was not too perturbed by the defeat. “The guys are terrific on the field. We are bowling really well. We have beaten the top two teams with all respect to Quetta and Peshawar. We will turn around.” Brief scores: Karachi Kings bt Islamabad United by eight runs (D/L method). Islamabad United 90 for 8 in 13 overs (Dwayne Smith 29, Shane Watson 26, Imad Wasim 2 for 15, Usama Mir 2 for 10) Karachi Kings 75 for four in 9.4 overs (Babar Azam 47n.o, Mohammad Irfan 2 for 7).









