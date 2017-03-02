Karachi Kings send defending champions Islamabad United crashing out of Pakistan Super League

Asif hit Usama for a boundary to fine leg but Shadab Khan fell to Usama caught by Bopara in the covers for 1. Half the team back in the pavilion with still 58 needed in 49 balls, West Indies 21-year-old batsman Nicolas Pooran joined Asif but was trapped leg before by Wasim. In the 14th over Usama struck twice to dismiss a well set Asif caught behind by wicketkeeper Sangakkara for 39. He also trapped Mohammad Sami for a duck with the next ball. Sohail Khan bowled next man Amad Butt for 7 while Mohammad Amir got rid of last man Raees for a duck.

Brief scores Karachi Kings bt Islamabad United by 44 runs. Karachi Kings 126 in 19.4 overs (Babar Azam 25, Shoaib Malek 25, Mohammad Sami 2 for 19, Rumman Raees 4 for 25, Shane Watson 2 for 29) Islamabad United 82 in 15. 2 overs (Asif Ali 39 , Mohmamad Amir 3 for 7 , Imad Wasim 3 for 18, Usama Mir 3 for 24) Man of the match: Imad Wasim.









