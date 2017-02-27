Gayle storm strikes at right time for Karachi

Well known for his humour, Gayle, while answering to a question as to why the Gayle storm was delayed, said: “Probably the weather ... very cold. Didn’t get any sunshine. That’s the reason. I am just kidding. I wasn’t playing much cricket so definitely rusty and was travelling and haven’t been practicing and it showed in the middle. But I am a professional and I am not going to find any excuse. Though I did find time to practice here for the PSL, it takes a bit of time. You definitely take some time to get back into the groove and once you get back into the situation again, things will flow again. Cricket is like that, you always need time to succeed.”

And Gayle is delighted that his countryman Kieron Pollard backed him. “I’m happy when you are backed. He is my fellow Caribbean and he has done wonders in the last game and took us over the line and hopefully he wants to finish more and more game and continue to win the games for us.” Is Gayle ready to go to Pakistan for the final? “Well if you take me, I will come with you. Invite me, man, and then you may see me.”









