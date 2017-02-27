Gayle fires as Karachi thrash Islamabad

In the last 24 balls, Karachi needed 32 runs. The task of steering the team to the target once again fell on Kieron Pollard and with Ravi Bopara as partner. The margin got reduced to 23 off 18 balls and 18 off the last 12 balls. Pollard edged Mohammad Sami for a boundary to third man to ease the pressure as and ensure their qualification for the play off on better run rate than Lahore Qalandars. Bopara also picked a boundary off Sami’s last ball.

Seven runs were needed off the last over. Pollard took two runs off the second ball from Raees. He also took two runs each from the next two balls to level the score and win the match through a boundary off the fifth ball. Brief scores Karachi Kings bt Islamabad United by six wickets. Islamabad United 123 for 7 in 15 overs (Dwayne Smith 49, Brad Haddin 20, Mohammad Amir 2 for 25, Sohail Khan 2 for 23, Usman Khan 2 for 25) Karachi Kings 127 for 4 in 14.5 overs (Babar Azam 27, Chris Gayle 44, Kieron Pollard 20n.o, Shadab Khan 3 for 13) Man of the match: Chris Gayle









