Foreign players being finalised for Lahore final

Sethi has revealed that he will release the names of the players that have agreed to play in Lahore once the play-off ends. He has emphatically stated that many foreign players will play in the final. The organisers are hoping that once the final is held in Lahore then slowly international cricket will also return to Pakistan. It is understood that additional money will be paid to the foreign players willing to play in Lahore.

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan strongly opposed the decision to host the final in Lahore in an interview with a Pakistan television channel. “It’s madness, it’s a bad idea, the [security] situation is not good. Why are we taking a chance? International cricket won’t return to Pakistan like this if we lockdown the whole of Lahore,” said Khan, who is a leading politician now. According to information, another draft is likely to be held before the final to pick overseas players to replace the existing ones who aren’t willing to travel to Pakistan for the final. Incidentally, though the final will be held in Lahore, the PSL’s Lahore Qalandars team have crashed out without qualifying for the play-off.









