Dreams galore for the PSL final in Lahore

Najam Sethi, the chairman of PSL, told Gulf News: “We are getting a lot of support from the international cricket organisations about the final in Lahore. We want to encourage foreign players to come to Lahore. Once we have the final in Lahore then that will be the window that will open up into Pakistan. We will be inviting foreign security representatives to come to Lahore and see how it is and hopefully the Lahore final will go off well [and] you will see other teams ready to play in Pakistan.”

PSL’s Brand ambassadors Wasim Akram and Rameez Raja are hopeful of a successful final in Lahore. Tickets for the matches have been made affordable. The price for the opening tie is between Dh30 and Dh250. General Admission tickets are the most economical at Dh30 while the international stand, premium west stand, premium east stand and the platinum stands will cost Dh50, Dh100, Dh100 and Dh250 respectively. The double-headers in Dubai will be Dh40 and Dh275, while the single game on February 12 will range between Dh20 and Dh220.









