Compare Kohli with Azam, not me: Akmal

“It was a brilliant game to be part of, just like the other day when we scored 200. This time we came out the right side. It was tough to separate the two teams. Congratulations to Misbah and his guys as well. [Grant] Elliott is another key player, he showed us why he’s world class. We’ve to give credit to the opposition for taking it deep into the game. But we managed to achieve it today, not too worried about the margin of victory.”

Brief scores: Lahore Qalandars bt Islamabad United by one run. Islamabad United 145 for 8 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith 20, Shadab 42, Aamer Yamin 3 for 17, Yasir Shah 2 for 27) vs Lahore Qalandars 146 for 9 in 20 overs (Umar Akmal 66, Grant Elliott 26n.o, Rumman Raees 3 for 26, Shadab Khan 2 for 28). Man of the Match: Umar Akmal. Teams Mat Won Pts NRR Quetta Gladiators 5 3 7 +0.248 Lahore Qalandars 6 3 6 -0.126 Islamabad United 6 3 6 -0.143 Peshawar Zalmi 6 2 5 +0.185 Karachi Kings 5 2 4 -0.116









