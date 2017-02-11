Bowlers showed us the way, Morgan says

Karachi skipper Kumar Sangakkara felt that it was a 170-run wicket. “We didn’t really bat well in the power play; that was the difference. This was a 160-170 wicket, we made it look difficult.”

Karachi team coach Mickey Arthur, too, felt the batting let their team down. “In Twenty20 game you’ve got to have one of your top four giving you a sixty or seventy and then the rest batting around that. We did not have that and we lost early wickets and then just couldn’t give any momentum. Ravi (Bopara) and Shoaib (Malek) played well and left (Kieron) Pollard to do a little bit at the back end but end of the day 118 was never going to enough. We thought 140 would have been good. We will bounce back without a doubt. We have got a power packed top order, very experienced. They know what to do.”