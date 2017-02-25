Birthday boy Sami’s gift to Islamabad

When Sami was asked whether this performance will boost his chances to make a comeback into Pakistan team, he said: “My plan and focus is on PSL but any time Pakistan needs me I will love to do it. My work is to perform and prove my fitness and help my team.”

Skipper Misbah, delighted with the unexpected win, said: “Cricket is a funny game. When you think the game is over, this can happen. We were in the hunt. You never know when it’s 5-6 in the last over, because all it takes is a couple of dot balls for the batsmen to try and go for the big one. Credit to Rumman Raees and Sami for bowling well. We were nowhere near the game till the 18th over. We’re happy to win this and I think now we’re on the way. Hussain Talat (who hit 56) was also a big plus for us. He looked really good on debut.”