Billings is better because of PSL, IPL and Big Bash

“Wasim is a legend of the game and he actually bowled to me in nets at ICC academy and he is still a genius. I might try and get him to sign for Kent this year [laughs]. I cannot speak high enough for the feeling we have got around the camp. It is fantastic. We have Brad Haddin and Shane Watson. Watching these guys and growing with them and sharing a changing room is fantastic. Australia versus England was a huge game... it’s much better to be in their side than on the opposition side. So sharing the dressing room with all different types of legends is fantastic.”

In fact, Billings added that seeing top players brings out the best in him too. “All we have to do is to look around the field tonight. You have got Rilee Rossouw, Kevin Pietersen, Thisara Perera, Sarfraz Ahmad and Umar Gul, who all are internationals. Though this is a domestic tournament this is the closest thing you can get to near [enough] international cricket. For us guys coming over here and playing against top-quality spin bowling as well, it’s definitely going to help when you are playing international cricket in the subcontinent,” he said. Talking about his knock and the conditions in Sharjah, Billings said: “It was a good pitch with small boundaries as well. It was nice to bat on. Pitch in Dubai against Lahore, the ball really came through with a bit of pace and bounce. Sharjah is kind of a bit slower. Ball sticking at pitch a little bit but it’s a good pitch with small boundaries and it was nice to bat on.” Billings then went on to praise Watson’s knock, which helped ease the pressure of the runs chase. “Watson’s knock was the key, it helped the momentum to keep going, took the pressure off me. Our fifty runs partnerships is what you look for in Twenty 20 cricket. Watson is a world class player — he has showed it all around the world and he keeps on delivering for us and it’s fantastic.”









