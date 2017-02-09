Azhar steps down as Sarfraz takes charge of Pakistan’s ODI cricket team

Talking about the Test team captaincy, Shaharyar said that Misbah has requested a little more time to reconsider his future.

It is understood that Misbah is likely to be given one more chance to lead the Pakistan team in the forthcoming three-match series in the West Indies set to be held in March-April and allow him to bow out on a high note. The Pakistan selectors were hesitant to increase the workload of Sarfraz, by giving him the captaincy of the One day team as he plays the role of a wicketkeeper too. India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni had captained in all formats despite being a wicketkeeper and Safraz is also now being groomed for that kind of a role.