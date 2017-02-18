Arthur backs Gayle to come roaring back

“It’s a great tournament. One thing for me which has been great as a Pakistan coach is working with other young Pakistan players. We are seeing the emergence of some really good Pakistan players. I thought Shadab Khan has bowled beautifully after coming back from injury. Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars certainly looks a real talent. So for me it has been great just to have a look at other Pakistan talents. When we go back at the end of the PSL we will invite these fringe players to the training camps so that we can work with them and hopefully impact on them and then we can follow their careers with a lot of interest and also take the best out of them and make them international players. So it has been a very efficient tournament.”