Akmal wants to steer Qalandars to Lahore

Akmal loves to contribute for his team and is happiest if his knock can ensure a win and keep them on course for the final, to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 5. “I never complained over the runs or my slot. I do everything for my team. Whatever cricket I have played, it’s for the team and all other factors come later.”

A positive outlook when batting is also helping Akmal a lot. “I had that belief that even if we lose wickets, we can reach the target. Even if it was only bowlers with me at the other end, I knew I should remain at the crease.” Akmal wants to keep adding more quality to his batting and be a good finisher. “I am trying to work on that to learn to finish the game. I am sure I will manage that trait too.” The Pakistan batsman sportingly praised Islamabad’s spinner Shadab Khan who produced an all-round performance. “Shadab is a very good bowler, he has a good future and he is bowling well,” said Akmal. Islamabad skipper Misbah-Ul Haq too praised Akmal’s knock and said: “Akmal played really well. He just took the game away from us. This is how cricket is. We’ll take the positives and reduce our mistakes in the next game. We lost early wickets, and it was a 160-170 wicket. My bowlers fought well, but Akmal batted really well.”









