Taylor-made ton sees New Zealand win against South Africa

When he was finally bowled by Trent Boult with one over to go South Africa needed 15 off six balls but it proved too much for Andile Phehlukwayo (29) who could manage only two boundaries off the final two deliveries.

South Africa captain de Villiers blamed “sloppy” batting for the defeat. “We’ve got a few things to work on,” he said. “There were quite a few soft dismissals, including mine, and not enough good partnerships. “The partnerships that we did get going we couldn’t extend, you have to do that if you want to win games of cricket.” The third one-dayer will be played in Wellington on Saturday. — AFP









