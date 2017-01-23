Tamim takes blame for ‘rubbish’ Bangladesh against New Zealand

They cobbled together a makeshift side with seven players having three or fewer Tests to their name, and although the game was evenly poised after the first two days, the Bangladesh inexperience was exposed after that.

New Zealand resumed on Monday at 260 for seven and aided by sloppy fielding, their last three partnerships put on 94 with Henry Nicholls leading the way with a career best 98. Southee milestone The innings was halted at 354 with an unusual run out of Neil Wagner for 26 after he had initially grounded his bat behind the crease. In the fleeting moment when wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan deflected the ball on to the stumps, Wagner was mid-stride with neither foot on the ground and he had momentarily lifted his bat. A bewildered Wagner took out his frustrations when Bangladesh went into bat taking three wickets for 44. Tim Southee took three for 48 and Trent Boult three for 52. Bangladesh may have denied Nicholls a maiden century but they could not stop Southee becoming the fifth New Zealander to take 200 wickets on a list headed by Richard Hadlee with 417. Southee ignited the Bangladesh collapse with the early wicket of Tamim when the stand-in captain hooked to Mitchell Santner waiting on the boundary. He reached the milestone with a short ball to Shakib Al Hasan that was steered to Colin de Grandhomme at point and wrapped up the innings with a short ball to Rubel Hossain that was edged to the wicketkeeper.









