Shakib: The leading light of Bangladesh cricket

Soon Shakib found it hard to balance his fame, money and cricket. Despite being the senior-most player in the team during an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2014 in Dhaka, Shakib made a lewd gesture on live television. He pointed towards his crotch and then towards the camera that was focused on him after being dismissed for 24. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which conducted a disciplinary hearing, suspended the 26-year-old for three one-day internationals and fined him 300,000 Bangladesh taka ($3,860). He also misbehaved with team coach Chandika Hathurusingha the same year forcing BCB to suspend him for all forms of cricket for six months and even denied an NOC to play in overseas competitions until the end of 2015.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan announcing his punishment said: “He (Shakib) has a severe attitude problem, which is unprecedented in the history of Bangladesh cricket. We think that his behaviour is such that it’s directly impacting the team.” BCB lifted the ban early and made him the vice captain of the team under Mashrafe Mortaza. Shakib seemed to have learned from his mistakes. He shaped himself into a fine Twenty20 player and got picked for Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League making him richest Bangladesh cricketer and a player whom franchises love to own. Incidentally, Shakib, who was born in Magura district of Khulna division in Bangladesh, had come into prominence by getting hired by different villages to play cricket for them. In the early days he wasn’t a left-arm spinner but a pacer who could bat well. The moment that projected him to prominence was his 86-ball century and three wickets in an Under-19 tri-nation tournament involving England and Sri Lanka. Today Shakib’s fame is such that he gets mobbed anywhere in Bangladesh. His popularity is such that his wedding got broadcast live across a number of television channels in Bangladesh. Every young cricketer wants to idolise him. Speaking to Gulf News, Shakib once said: “Playing international cricket is challenging. It brings the best out of me. I am one who is never affected by the pressures of the game because if you can enjoy the pressures of a game, it will be special.” Shakib Al Hasan in international cricket Format Mts Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Ct Tests 46 86 7 3213 217 40.67 61.82 4 20 19 ODIs 166 158 24 4650 134* 34.7 80.86 6 32 41 T20Is 57 57 8 1159 84 23.65 121.87 0 6 17 269 301 39 9022 301 34.43 75.82 10 58 77 Format Mts Balls Runs Wkts BBI Ave R/o SR 5w 10m Tests 46 10590 5304 165 7\36 32.14 3.00 64.10 15 1 ODIs 166 8497 6176 220 5\57 28.07 4.36 38.60 1 0 T20Is 57 1247 1406 67 4\15 20.98 6.76 18.60 0 0 269 20334 12886 452 7\36 28.50 3.80 44.90 16 1 All rounders with 9000+ runs and 400 wkts in international cricket.. (only five have done it) Player For Mts Runs HS Bat Av 100 Wkts Best Bowl Av 5w JH Kallis SA/ICC/Afr 519 25534 224 49.10 62 577 6\54 32.14 7 ST Jayasuriya SL/Asia 586 21032 340 34.14 42 440 6\29 35.66 6 Shahid Afridi PAK/ICC/Asia 523 11185 156 23.95 11 540 7\12 32.78 10 Kapil Dev Ind 356 9031 175* 27.53 9 687 9\83 28.83 24 Shakib Al Hasan Bang 269 9022 217 34.43 10 452 7\36 28.50 16 Top Bangladeshi Test all-rounder Player Mts Runs HS Bat Av 100 Wkts Best Bowl Av 5w Shakib Al Hasan 46 3213 217 40.67 4 165 7\36 32.14 15 Mohammad Rafique 33 1059 111 18.57 1 100 6\77 40.76 7 Mashrafe Mortaza 36 797 79 12.85 0 78 4\60 41.52 0 Shahadat Hossain 38 521 40 10.01 0 72 6\27 51.81 4 Statistics by Mohandas Menon









