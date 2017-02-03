One-day washout sparks Napier ground review

“Our major focus is finding out what’s actually changed and what needs to happen to get McLean Park to the condition it needs to be to handle international cricket.”

The washout means the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy will now be decided in the final match in Hamilton on Sunday. New Zealand won the series opener by six runs in Auckland on Monday and a follow-up victory would see them regain the trophy they lost in a 3-0 whitewash in Australia in December. Black Caps selectors on Friday called up spinner Ish Sodhi for the match at Hamilton’s Seddon Park, where the wicket is expected to turn. “History shows that the Seddon Park pitch can be spin friendly and for that reason Ish has been brought into the squad,” chief selector Gavin Larsen said. Larsen said opening batsman Martin Guptill had a 50-50 chance of starting after straining a hamstring in the Auckland match. — AFP









