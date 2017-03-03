New Zealand look to spin for Proteas Tests

Patel, 36, has had a stop-start 21-Test career, making his debut in 2006 but dropping off the radar from 2013-2016 before joining the Black Caps’ tour of India.

After returning home, he was discarded again for Test series against Pakistan and Bangladesh but has enjoyed a strong domestic season with Wellington. Chief selector Gavin Larsen said Patel had the ability to turn the ball away from South Africa’s left-handers, complementing fellow spinner Mitchell Santner. “He brings a huge amount of experience to the team and gives us the balance of having two front-line spin options,” Larsen said. The first Test begins in Dunedin on Wednesday followed by two more in Wellington and Hamilton later this month. Before then, the Black Caps and South Africa face-off in an Auckland decider on Saturday for the one-day series, which is currently locked at 2-2. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt) Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Jeetan Patel, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling









