May accuses SNP of sacrificing Scotland for independence ‘obsession’

“A tunnel vision nationalism, which focuses only on independence at any cost, sells Scotland short.” Her speech, using some of the toughest language on Scotland since she became prime minister after Britain voted to leave the EU last June, was a warning sign to Scotland that she was determined to keep the United Kingdom together under her watch.

Her words will no doubt fuel tensions between May’s government and Sturgeon’s nationalists, who say Scotland should have a chance to decide its future because, unlike England and Wales, it voted to remain in the EU and wants a separate deal with Brussels. However, despite May’s opposition to a second referendum, it is not clear if she would actually block it should the Scottish government call one. Scots voted against independence in 2014 and opinion polls show that while more people may now vote in favour, the nationalists still lack a majority. Sources close to the Edinburgh administration told Reuters last week it is increasingly confident it can win a new referendum and is considering calling one next year. Michael Russell, Scotland’s Brexit minister, said on Twitter: “Most glaring example of “tunnel vision” in UK today is Tory (Conservative) obsession with immigration which is driving disastrous Brexit process.” May said she saw no economic case for the United Kingdom to break up and dismissed Sturgeon’s fears that the government in London could use Brexit as an excuse to take back powers from her government in Edinburgh. “As I have made clear repeatedly, no decisions currently taken by the Scottish Parliament will be removed from them,” she said, after the SNP aired fears that London may take decisions over fisheries and farming policy — areas the government might look for compromise in EU talks. “I am determined to ensure that as we leave the EU, we do so as one United Kingdom, which prospers outside the EU as one United Kingdom.” The Conservatives are far less popular in Scotland than they are in England, holding only one of Scotland’s 59 seats in the British parliament. The SNP holds 56.









