It’s wrong to compare Tendulkar and Kohli: Lara

I don’t think so. I think it is has gone up, maybe the pitches are a little more batsmen-friendly and the bats have become better and guys are inside edging balls to sixes. But I think the game has grown. We have to make this sport very appealing. You have to make this sport more attractive to go and watch. I don’t believe the standards are dropping because I believe that the cricketers now are fitter and they have a lot more shots. Maybe the pitches could be made a little more sporting to really see the real champions come out. It is an interesting time in world cricket. The invincibility that Australians had in the last 15 to 20 years and West Indies dominance in the 70s and 80s have all ended. Now cricket is a lot more competitive, which is really good for the sport.

How important is coaching in shaping a cricketer? Coaching is very important from the very beginning for youngsters to get them to the right habits. You may have naturally talented and gifted kids and they may not need much help. There will be lot of youngsters who will appreciate coaching and they will grow with it and later become very good players for the future. Is it important for youngsters to be learning from past cricketers? Was it helpful for you? Yes, former cricketers play an important part. I remember from my early age travelling with players like Gus Logie and Viv Richards and some of the great players that represented West Indies. The youngsters here in the UAE have an opportunity because lots of international cricketers come here to help. The MCL Cricket Academy itself will be helpful in this aspect because you may find some great players come here to interact and inspire the youngsters. So many children look up to you as role model? Why haven’t you taken up coaching? In terms of being a professional coach, that is not something I want to do seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. I think I am playing my part in a small little way I can. Why haven’t you also taken up a position in West Indies Cricket board? I am not very good at politics. It’s very simple as that.









