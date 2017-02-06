India A punish Bangladesh bowlers in tour game

India A were helped by centuries of opener Priyank Kirit Panchal (103 retired out) and No. 3 batsman Shreyas Iyer (100 retired out) and lower order Vijay Shankar (103 not out).

Iyer slammed his ton off only 92 balls with 11 fours and four sixes. Shankar was unbeaten on 103 from 81 balls, hitting 14 fours and three sixes. For the tourists, Subashis Roy and Taijul Islam took three wickets each. Subashis captured 3-57 in 16 overs while Taijul picked up 3-141 in 28 overs. In the 15 overs played before the close, Bangladesh reached 73/2. Soumya Sarkar was dismissed for 25 by Kuldeep Yadav, who also claimed the wicket of Mominul Haque (0). Imrul ruled out Meanwhile, Bangladesh suffered a blow before their lone Test match in India when opening batsman Imrul Kayes was ruled out on Monday due to injury. “Imrul pulled his thigh muscle while fielding today during the two-day warm-up match against the India A team,” said chief selector Minhajul Abedin. “He suffered the same injury in New Zealand, so we thought it appropriate that he did not continue.” Uncapped batsman Mosaddek Hossain has been called in as a replacement. Imrul did not bat during the two-day match against India A. Soumya Sarkar is expected to open the innings along with Tamim Iqbal when the one-off match gets under way on February 9. Imrul will return to the side for next month’s tour of Sri Lanka provided he is declared fit.









