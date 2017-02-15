Guptill out for first 2 ODIs against Proteas

But New Zealand are also performing well in ODIs and are ranked third in the 50-over format. They helped South Africa topple Australia from the number one spot by defeating their trans-Tasman rivals in the recent Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series and whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0.

“New Zealand are a street-smart team and they find ways to compete but we have a decent record there,” De Villiers said, referring to series wins for the tourists in 2012 and 2014. The Black Caps’ battling qualities are expected to be less of a factor in the Test series beginning in Dunedin on March 8, with South Africa enjoying a superior record in the format. New Zealand have never won a Test series against the Proteas and the last time they defeated the South Africans in a five-day match was in Wellington in 2004.









