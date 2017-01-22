Emotional farewell for Mangal from cricket

“I had always received lots of respect, lots of support while playing for Afghanistan so all my wishes have been answered. Now I don’t have any other wish. I’m really proud of my country over what they have done over the years. I am so happy that I could play for Afghanistan for a long time. It’s a very big, proud moment for me that I’m retiring in a tournament where we are finishing on the winning side,” said Mangal, who made his One Day International debut in 2009 World Cup qualifiers against Scotland at Benoni as the captain.

Before the start of the final, Mangal was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he walked out into the field. After the team’s victory lap, Mangal was greeted by fast bowlers Hamid Hassan and Shapoor Zadran, who along with Mangal had played a big role in lifting Afghanistan up the world ranking. “It is special moment for me to see my teammates. I was their captain for seven years. I will miss those moments with the team in the dressing room, the joy of our winning moments, bus travel and eating together,” said an emotional Mangal.









