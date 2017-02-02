Bangladesh wary of Ashwin, Jadeja ahead of one-off Test

Still reeling from their series whitewash across formats against New Zealand deep down under — Bangladesh lost three ODIs and T20Is and two Tests, Rahim rated the spin duo as the best in the world right now, and added they will play out of their skins to put up a fight.

“They (Ashwin and Jadeja) are the best spin duo at the moment. It will be challenging to face them in these conditions,” the wicketkeeper batsman, who has played 51 Tests was quoted as saying by www.xtratime.in here. “But it will not be a cake walk as we also have players like Tamim (Iqbal), Shakib (Al Hasan), Imrul (Kayes), and Mahmuddullah (in our ranks). They have all proven themselves against quality spinners,” he added. The biggest challenge for the visitors will be to stop Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is always a threat for any opposition. Asked about their plans to stop Kohli, the Bangladesh skipper said it is not only Kohli but the entire team they need to be wary of. “Leave aside Virat (Kohli). The entire Indian batting lineup is strong. We have to really bowl well to throw any sort of challenge at them,” the 29-year-old right-hander said. Bangladesh will be pinning their hopes on spin sensation Mehdi Hasan Miraz following the absence of pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who is still recovering after the shoulder surgery. The 19-year-old spin prodigy Mehdi Hasan played an important part in his side’s incredible win against England in Mirpur. “He is fast becoming an asset for the team. There is not much of a difference between the conditions in India and Bangladesh. Hopefully he can put up a good show,” said Rahim. A 15-member Bangladesh squad reached here en route to Hyderabad and were at the airport lounge for three hours.









