Bangladesh recall Liton for India Test

Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, opener Imrul Kayes and batsman Mominul Haque will also return to the side after missing last month’s final Test on the tour of New Zealand due to injury. The match in Hyderabad will be the first-Test ever played by Bangladesh on Indian soil.

Liton, who has not played a Test match since 2015, convinced selectors after bouncing back from injury and showing impressive form on the domestic circuit. “We have been keeping an eye on Liton as he is one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen around,” said selector Minhajul Abedin of the 22-year-old, who scored a double century in a domestic match this week. “We could not pick him in the last two series because of injuries and off-form, but recently he’s proved his form and fitness.” Shafiul, 27, who featured in Bangladesh’s home Test series against England late last year, was held back by selectors for the New Zealand tour due to injury. Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan has made the way for Liton while Shafiul replaces Rubel Hossain. The selectors also decided to omit Mustafizur Rahman due to injury. Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmad, Subashis Roy, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Liton Das, Shafiul Islam. — AFP









