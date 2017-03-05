Bangladesh buoyed by return of Mustafizur

“We were fortunate to get over the line on that occasion. They have a few players who were part of that squad still playing for Bangladesh and this will be another competitive series,” he said.

The second Test in Colombo from March 15-19 will be Bangladesh’s 100th since gaining full status 17 years ago. The teams are also scheduled to play three 50-over One Day Internationals before facing off for two Twenty20 Internationals at the tail-end of the tour, which wraps up on April 6.









