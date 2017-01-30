Australian makes decision to coach West Indies in Dubai

“The West Indies job is similar to when I went to Bangladesh and I took over from Jamie Siddons, who did a lot of hard yards to make them competitive and I came in and tried to add something a little special on top of that and we got them to an Asian Cup final for the first time in their history, which was a huge achievement,” the 48-year-old former Australia international batsman said.

“The West Indies are a team on the up and after speaking to the board president about what they have in place it could be a very good period of time.” He added: “I’m excited. I have known about the opportunity for quite some time. I had one more thing in the pipeline but I have gone for this and it is a great move.” Of importance to Law will be the West Indies Test status and he said he would be working hard to improve the side’s fortunes in the longest format. “One perception people have about West Indian cricket is that they are only T20 focused but I know that is not the case,” he contended. “There are a lot of young players who I know want to play Test cricket. That excites me.’’ Law replaces Simmons who was axed last September, five months after leading the West Indies to the capture of the Twenty20 World Cup in India.









