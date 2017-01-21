Afghanistan lift Desert T20 and aim Test status

Talking about the huge turnout of over 15,000 that cheered for Afghanistan, Rajput said: “It was tremendous to find the stadium filled with Afghanistan supporters. It shows how big a cricket crazy nation they are as even in Dubai they turned up in large numbers to cheer for their team. It was a special feeling for everyone to win the trophy amid loud cheers.”

Brief scores: Final: Afghanistan bt Ireland by 10 wkts. Afghanistan 71 in 13.2 overs (Mohammad Nabi 4 for 10, Amir Hamza 2 for 15, Fareed Ahmad 2 for 20, Karim Janat 2 for 14) Afghanistan 75 for no loss in 7.5 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 52n.o) Player of the series and match: Mohammad Nabi.









