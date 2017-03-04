Kamran Akmal's ton steers Peshawar into PSL final

His knock ended when he got run out for 104 while going for second run and when Bopara threw to bowler’s end for Amir to remove the bails. Akmal and Samuels had put on 77 runs in 7.4 overs.

Next man Shahid Afridi fell to the very first ball by lifting Amir to Babar Azam to long off. Samuels remained unbeaten on 37. An excellent death over bowling ensured that Karachi could muster only 181 for 3 though a total of 200 looked possible.

Karachi began their chase through inform Babar Azam and the dangerous Chris Gayle. Chris Jordan, bowling the second over, had Azam spoon an easy catch to Wahab Riaz at mid-on for 1. Sangakkara joined Gayle and hit Mohammad Hafeez for a towering six over mid-on. Wahab Riaz got Sangakkara out top eding to Samuels at point for 15 off 13 balls. Shoaib Malek fell for a first ball duck hitting Jordan to Hafeez at mid-on who took a diving catch to his left. Three down for 19 off 5.1 overs, Gayle hit Afridi for a six over deep square leg but Hafeez had next man Bopara stumped by Akmal for 6.

Kireon Pollard joined Gayle who began to open out. He hit Afridi for two consecutive sixes through mid wicket.